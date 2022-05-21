Williams is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat due to left knee soreness.

Williams started in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per matchup. However, he's apparently still dealing with knee soreness ahead of Game 3 and will land on the injury report. If he's unavailable Saturday, Al Horford and Daniel Theis should see additional run.