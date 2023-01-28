Williams is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.
Williams presumably picked up the injury in Boston's previous game. His final status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Al Horford and Grant Williams could see some more run in the frontcourt.
