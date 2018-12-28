Williams (groin) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Grizzlies.

Williams has been sidelined over the past two contests as a result of a strained left groin, and his status for Saturday is in question. He's stepped into a bigger role lately with Aron Baynes (hand) sidelined, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 15.6 minutes over his past seven appearances.