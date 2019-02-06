Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers
Williams (back) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Lakers.
Lower back soreness could Williams from playing Thursday, and it would be his second straight game missed due to injury. With Aron Baynes (foot) out too, Daniel Theis should continue seeing extra usage if Williams is out.
