Williams is considered questionable to return to Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Nets due to a left ankle sprain, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Williams had logged just six minutes before suffering the injury. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't return Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Could be extension candidate•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available Saturday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Uncertain for series opener•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out for rest of game•