Williams (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Williams missed a game last week due to his ankle injury but has been back in action for the Celtics' last two matchups and has averaged 7.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game during that time. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the first half of the back-to-back set ahead of the All-Star break, but Mike Muscala, Al Horford and Luke Kornet would likely see increased run if Williams is sidelined.