Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to left knee injury management.
Williams has appeared in seven of the last eight games, but it's possible the Celtics give him a night off after missing the first two months of the season. If the 25-year-old is unavailable, Al Horford and Luke Kornet could see increased playing time.
