Williams is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Lakers due to left knee soreness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been great as the Celtics' starting center over the past 10 games, as he's averaged 10.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 blocks in 25.3 minutes. If he sits out Thursday, more minutes would be available for Tristan Thompson, Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet.