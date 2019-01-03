Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable vs. Mavericks
Williams (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Williams has missed the last five games while nursing a left groin strain, and his status for Friday's contest is up in the air. His availability should clear up closer to tipoff.
