Williams provided six points (3-4 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's 107-99 victory over Chicago.

While Robert got his first start of the season, it was Grant Williams who wound up making the bigger impact, scoring 20 points with eight boards in 37 minutes off the bench. Boston went with a bigger starting lineup Monday while Marcus Smart (knee) was unavailable, but that's not likely to be the case against every opponent if Smart remains sidelined. Williams -- Robert, that is -- has seen a consistent workload since making his season debut in mid-December regardless of his role, playing between 18 and 23 minutes in nine of 10 games and averaging 7.7 points, 7.6 boards, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists over that stretch.