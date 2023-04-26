Williams closed with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to Atlanta in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Williams flirted with a double-double in the loss, although he was noticeably quiet on the defensive end. While he is still able to impact a number of shots with his size and athleticism, Williams really needs to be doing more on a nightly basis. The Celtics remain the favorites despite having lost two straight games, although Williams will need to step things up should they progress to face the 76ers.