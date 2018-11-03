Williams was recalled from the G League by the Celtics on Saturday, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Williams was just assigned to the Main Red Claws of the G League on Friday, but the stay was expected to be short lived. The Red Claws were making their season debut, while the Celtics had a night off, so it was a good opportunity for Williams to get some extended run. The rookie provided 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots across 24 minutes in the G League contest. He is now expected to return to his role providing depth at center for the Celtics.