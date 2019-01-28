Williams was recalled from the G League on Monday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Williams will rejoin the Celtics ahead of Monday's game against the Nets to provide additional frontcourt depth. The big man has played a minimal role since the start of January, appearing in just six of 13 games and averaging 2.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 9.2 minutes per contest.