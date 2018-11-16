Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from G League
Williams was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Williams has gotten 15 minutes of NBA action this season, totaling five points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist. He's expected to continue bouncing back and forth between the Celtics and the Red Claws.
