Williams was recalled from the G League on Monday.

Williams is back with the Celtics to provide frontcourt depth for Monday's game against the Pelicans with Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) and Aron Baynes (ankle) unavailable and Al Horford (knee) unlikely to play. He's appeared in nine games for the Celtics this season, posting averages of 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds across 3.7 minutes.