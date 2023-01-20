Williams produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime win over the Warriors.

Williams was highly productive in Thursday's big win over the Warriors, knocking down 5-of-6 shot attempts for 11 points in the first half to go along with five rebounds. He added just one more bucket after the break but collected another six boards, three of which came on the offensive end, to notch his third double-double of the season. Williams has now collected double-digit rebounds in two of his last three, while his 14 points in the contest were a season high.