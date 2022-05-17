Williams will start Tuesday's Game 1 against the Heat, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
With Al Horford (COVID-19) landing in the league's health and safety protocols just hours before tipoff, Williams will rejoin the starting unit for the first time since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The center will not have a minutes restriction going forward and should see a full workload Tuesday against the Heat.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: No restrictions moving forward•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Doesn't see floor in Game 7 win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Available for Game 7•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 7•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Day-to-day prior to Game 7•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out for Game 6•