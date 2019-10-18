Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains in concussion protocol
Williams remains in concussion protocol despite working on the side at practice Thursday, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Ultimately this seems like a step in the right direction for Williams after getting hit in the head Tuesday during Boston's preseason game against the Cavaliers. His next chance to take part in preseason action will be Wednesday against the Sixers.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out for rest of contest•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Decent contribution in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Minimal impact in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: To be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out of practice•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...