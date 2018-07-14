Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains out Saturday
Williams (knee) is out for Saturday's summer league contest against the Heat, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams' sore knee continues to keep him off the floor. At this rate, it seems like the next time we'll see the big man will be during the preseason.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out again Thursday vs. Knicks•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Dealing with artery condition in legs•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Will remain out Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains questionable for Monday's game•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...