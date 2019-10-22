Celtics' Robert Williams: Removed from injury report
Williams (concussion) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Williams looks to have been cleared of all concussion-like symptoms and will be available to play in the team's regular season opener. Williams is expected to play a depth role in the frontcourt behind both Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Expected to play in opener•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Practices Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Advancing through concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Out for rest of contest•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.