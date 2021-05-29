Coach Brad Stevens said after Friday's game that Williams (ankle) requires a walking boot, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams was unavailable in the second half of Friday's Game 3 win over the Nets after he suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half. Stevens is hopeful that Williams could return for Game 4 on Sunday, but he said Friday that he didn't yet know whether the center will be able to play.
