Williams (COVID-19 protocols) will play and be limited to 10-to-15 minutes Wednesday against the Sixers.

The 23-year-old hasn't seen game action since Jan. 6 due to the COVID protocols, and he'll have a limited workload coming out of the nearly two-week absence. Williams is averaging 16.4 minutes through eight appearances this season, so it's unlikely to have a major affect on his role off the bench.