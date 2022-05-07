Williams (head) returned during the third quarter of Saturday's Game 3 at Milwaukee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams spent most of the third quarter in the locker room after a blow to the head from Bobby Portis. However, he's avoided anything serious and checked back into the game.
