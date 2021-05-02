Williams isn't starting Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Celtics play-by-play voice Sean Grande reports.
Williams joined the starting lineup for Friday's win over the Spurs and recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. However, Tristan Thompson will return to the starting five Sunday.
