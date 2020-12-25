Williams (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams popped up on the injury report earlier in the day with a non-COVID illness, and he's now been downgraded to out. Expect Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson to soak up most of the minutes at center.
