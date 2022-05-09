Williams (knee) will not play in Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee due to soreness in his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams has taken some hits throughout the series, but coming out of Game 3 his head was the primary concern after he appeared to hit it on the floor during a defensive position in the third quarter. As it turns out, Williams is battling discomfort in his left knee -- the same one on which he underwent surgery in late-March to address a torn meniscus. After missing roughly three weeks, Williams returned to action midway through the Celtics' first-round series against the Nets and had played in five straight games entering Monday night. The big man finished Game 3 on Saturday with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 23 minutes. In Williams' absence, Grant Williams will move into the starting lineup alongside Al Horford for Game 4.