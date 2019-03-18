Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Monday
Williams (illness) will not play Monday against Denver.
An illness will keep Williams out, but he hasn't been a part of the regular rotation for the last two months, so his absence won't carry fantasy ramifications.
