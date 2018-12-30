Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Monday
Williams (quad) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Spurs, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams has been ruled out of his fourth straight game as he continues to miss games with a strained left quadriceps. He's being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
