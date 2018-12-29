Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Saturday
Williams (groin) will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams was questionable coming in, and he'll miss a third straight game due to a strained quad. The injury doesn't look to be overly serious, but Williams should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's matchup with the Spurs in San Antonio.
