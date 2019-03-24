Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Sunday
Williams (back) will not play Sunday against the Spurs.
Williams joins a long list of Celtics injuries on the second night of a back-to-back, and he'll be held out after starting Saturday's game in place of a resting Al Horford. With Horford out again Sunday, the Celtics will likely turn to Daniel Theis and Aron Baynes (ankle) for big minutes at center.
