Williams has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors due to left hip soreness.
Williams has averaged 14.9 minutes per game off the bench this season, but he'll be unable to suit up Thursday due to a hip issue. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against the Pistons.
