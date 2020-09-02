Williams generated 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 19 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Williams was perfect from the field and scored 10 of his 11 points in the first half. On a first half put back dunk, the reserve centered landed awkwardly on his lower back and was seen on the bench with an ice pack wrapped around his lower torso. Williams returned later for more court action, but wasn't his explosive self. Fellow reserve center Enes Kanter spent the entire game on the bench. Regardless, Boston still out-rebounded Toronto 44-41. Assuming no back problems, it certainly appears that Williams has passed Kanter on the depth chart for this series.