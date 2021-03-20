Williams finished with 12 points (6-8 FG), eight boards, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes of a 107-96 loss to Sacramento on Friday.
Williams just missed out on his second straight double-double as he's played some of his best basketball during the team's recent downturn. Williams seems to has found his niche off the team's bench and will likely continue to provide a spark with the second unit on Sunday against the Magic.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Posts 13-14-4 line in 27 minutes•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Big double-double off bench•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Productive again in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Productive in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Delivers double-double off bench•