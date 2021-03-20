Williams finished with 12 points (6-8 FG), eight boards, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes of a 107-96 loss to Sacramento on Friday.

Williams just missed out on his second straight double-double as he's played some of his best basketball during the team's recent downturn. Williams seems to has found his niche off the team's bench and will likely continue to provide a spark with the second unit on Sunday against the Magic.