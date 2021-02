Williams added 12 points (6-8 FG), seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 16 minutes off the bench Friday in the win over the Hawks.

Williams has now topped 15 minutes of playing time in three straight games and he's made the most of it. Over that span, the third-year pro is putting up 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks while playing in 18.3 minutes per game.