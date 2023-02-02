Williams produced 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 139-96 win over Brooklyn.

Williams was back with the starters after a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. He certainly looked spry Wednesday evening, and the low minutes can be blamed on the lopsided score as opposed to his ankle. Williams will get a matchup with the Suns on Friday and should see a much larger workload after clearing 30 or more minutes in his previous two active games.