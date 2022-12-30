Williams supplied 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Clippers.

Williams has logged just six games this season and has yet to start, but he seems to be ramping up after cleaning the 20-minute mark in three of his last four appearances. He also posted a season-high mark in scoring in this one, and the fact that he's scored in double digits in two games in a row suggests he's trending in the right direction, but he won't get a lot of fantasy value unless he finds a way to crack the starting lineup on a regular basis.