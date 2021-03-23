Williams scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in a 132-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Williams came away with a new season-high point total in the Celtics' overtime loss. The center also played an important role on defense by blocking at least four shots for the fifth time this season. Williams has been one of the league's most dominant rim protectors in March, trailing only Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner with 28 blocks across nine games this month.