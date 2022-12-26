Williams amassed six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 win over the Bucks.

Williams missed Friday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, but he returned to action for the Celtics' Christmas Day matchup and saw a normal workload off the bench. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.