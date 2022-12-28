Williams amassed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Rockets.

Williams had easily his best game of the season, putting up season-best numbers in both scoring and rebounding. It's been a slow ramp-up for Williams who is coming off knee surgery. He has exceeded 20 minutes only twice, something that appears as though it will continue to be a source of frustration for managers. With that said, his impact is clear for all to see, meaning the Celtics are going to be cautious moving forward. He remains a must-roster player but managers may have to temper their expectations slightly, at least in the short term.