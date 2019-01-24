Celtics' Robert Williams: Sent to G League
The Celtics assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Red Claws on Thursday.
With the Celtics cruising to a 123-103 victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Williams finally saw the court after failing to leave the bench in any of the previous four games. Williams contributed four points (2-2 FG), three blocks and one assist in 13 minutes, and Boston now appears set to give him some more run in the G League. He'll likely see significant run Thursday in the Red Claws' showdown with the Grand Rapids Drive before potentially rejoining the Celtics ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.
