The Celtics assigned Williams to the G League's Maine Red Claws on Thursday.

With the Celtics cruising to a 123-103 victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Williams finally saw the court after failing to leave the bench in any of the previous four games. Williams contributed four points (2-2 FG), three blocks and one assist in 13 minutes, and Boston now appears set to give him some more run in the G League. He'll likely see significant run Thursday in the Red Claws' showdown with the Grand Rapids Drive before potentially rejoining the Celtics ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.

More News
Our Latest Stories