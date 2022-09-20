Williams will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee that is expected to require 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams had meniscus surgery in March for a previous knee issue but played through the playoffs. It's an odd time for the big man to undergo the procedure with the preseason and regular season approaching, with the timetable setting him for a return date, at the earliest, near the Celtics' Opening Night contest versus the 76ers. If he's not ready to open 2022-23, Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon are the primary options to join the starting unit.