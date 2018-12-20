Celtics' Robert Williams: Set for uptick in playing time
Williams totaled eight points (4-4 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Suns.
Williams tied his career-high with five blocks Wednesday as the Celtics fell to the improving Suns. Aron Baynes (hand) will undergo surgery on his broken hand and is slated to miss at least a month. Al Horford (knee) remains sidelined with a lingering knee issue, meaning Williams is likely to absorb a large chunk of the playing time. The Timelord has now blocked a combined 16 shots across his last five games while playing an average of 18 minutes per game. Moving forward he should see playing time in the mid-twenties, at least until Horford returns. If you need some blocks, rebounds, and high-efficiency, Williams is worth a look in standard formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Grabs 11 boards in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from Maine•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Headed back to Maine•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays nine minutes in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Efficient in second G League game•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...