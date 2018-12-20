Williams totaled eight points (4-4 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 loss to the Suns.

Williams tied his career-high with five blocks Wednesday as the Celtics fell to the improving Suns. Aron Baynes (hand) will undergo surgery on his broken hand and is slated to miss at least a month. Al Horford (knee) remains sidelined with a lingering knee issue, meaning Williams is likely to absorb a large chunk of the playing time. The Timelord has now blocked a combined 16 shots across his last five games while playing an average of 18 minutes per game. Moving forward he should see playing time in the mid-twenties, at least until Horford returns. If you need some blocks, rebounds, and high-efficiency, Williams is worth a look in standard formats.