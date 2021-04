Williams (knee) will return for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The big man's string of seven straight absences will come to an end Wednesday, though it's very possible he'll be limited given that he hasn't played in nearly two full weeks. While Williams emerged as the full-time starter prior to the knee issue, it's possible the Celtics could stick with Tristan Thompson in the short term.