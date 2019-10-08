Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out of practice
Williams didn't practice Tuesday due to a tweaked groin, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Williams suffered the injury working out before Tuesday's practice, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. He's expected to be re-evaluated later in the week.
