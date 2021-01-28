Williams generated six points (3-3 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 13 minutes in Wednesday's road loss to the Spurs.

Per Sean Grande, Williams just passed Enes Kanter to take the NBA lead in offensive rebound percentage and his fifth in total rebound percentage. The third year center is averaging a career high 15.3 minutes per game, but is still behind centers Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson on the Celtics' depth chart. Coach Brad Stevens played 13 different Celtics Wednesday and is struggling to find a reliable bench rotation. The door is open for the Timelord to earn more minutes.