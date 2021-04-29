Williams had four points (203 FG), nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 victory over the Hornets.

After missing the previous seven games due to a knee injury, it was fantastic to see Williams back on the floor. Playing under a clear minutes restriction, Williams came off the bench but still managed to contribute in multiple categories. He will likely be eased back into things over the coming games, but knowing what we know, he should be activated across many competitive formats.