Williams will start at center in Friday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams will get the start at center over Moritz Wagner. He has averaged 7.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.3 blocks across 28.4 minutes in three starts this season.
