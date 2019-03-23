Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Saturday
Williams will start at center for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With Al Horford (knee) and Aron Baynes (ankle) both out Saturday, WIlliams will get a spot start. In 26 appearances this year, the rookie center's averaging 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 8.3 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Off injury report•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Monday•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays seven minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: Plays 20 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Robert Williams: No longer on injury report•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.