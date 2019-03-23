Williams will start at center for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Al Horford (knee) and Aron Baynes (ankle) both out Saturday, WIlliams will get a spot start. In 26 appearances this year, the rookie center's averaging 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 8.3 minutes.