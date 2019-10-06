Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting vs. Hornets
Williams will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets.
The Celtics could just be trying to get a look at the second-year big man, but it's somewhat surprising that he'll get the nod over Enes Kanter at center. Boston will be without Daniel Theis on Sunday, so Williams should be in line for a fairly significant workload.
