Williams will start Wednesday's game against Orlando, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.

With Tristan Thompson (pectoral) sidelined, the Celtics will make the obvious pivot and go with Williams at center. It's been a breakout third season for Williams, though it was briefly derailed last month when he missed a string of seven games due to a sore knee. Since returning against Charlotte on April 28, Williams has averaged 6.3 point, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 21.3 minutes.